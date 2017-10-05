TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of The Madison Square Garden worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 13,915.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,216,000 after acquiring an additional 761,728 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 1,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 146,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 138,580 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in The Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,097,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 105,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) opened at 214.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average is $204.87. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1-year low of $160.96 and a 1-year high of $226.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.06 billion.

The Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $305.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. The Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSG. BTIG Research set a $260.00 price objective on shares of The Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of The Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of The Madison Square Garden from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

The Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

