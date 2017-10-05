TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,228 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Old Republic International Corporation worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 476,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 145,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 61,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Old Republic International Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE ORI) opened at 19.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.19.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Republic International Corporation had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Old Republic International Corporation Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

