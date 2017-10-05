TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,711 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,785,695 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,379,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 504,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.23 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.93 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 25,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 547,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,641.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) opened at 4.27 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s market cap is $3.81 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

