TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 24,503 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of TTM Technologies worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,833,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,825 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,508,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,950,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $142,260 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 price objective on TTM Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) opened at 15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

