Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raises Stake in Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

In other news, Director S Decker Anstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,243,300. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ DISCA) opened at 21.715 on Thursday. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.520 and a beta of 1.56.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-raises-stake-in-discovery-communications-inc-disca.html.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.