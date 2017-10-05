Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raises Position in United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Capital KCPS Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,232 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $164,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 580 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $77,998.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,111.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.09.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 122.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.07. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $110.90 and a one year high of $169.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($4.86). United Therapeutics Corporation had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.60 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

