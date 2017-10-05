Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Thor Industries worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,913,000 after purchasing an additional 214,042 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on Thor Industries from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.74.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE THO) opened at 125.92 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,396,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,580,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

