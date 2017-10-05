Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters Corp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. Macquarie upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters Corp from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters Corp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) traded down 0.82% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 471,862 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Thomson Reuters Corp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 26.81%. Thomson Reuters Corp’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/thomson-reuters-corp-tri-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Thomson Reuters Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Airain ltd raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp by 238.3% during the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 74,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.