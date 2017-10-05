Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 1,250 Shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) Stock

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $46,687.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $48,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $46,387.50.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE NEM) opened at 38.08 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.31 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. Newmont Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. Newmont Mining Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont Mining Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corporation will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Mining Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Newmont Mining Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. BidaskClub upgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Newmont Mining Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Mining Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Newmont Mining Corporation by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Mining Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 71,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Mining Corporation by 50.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont Mining Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

