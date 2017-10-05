Thomas J. Lynch Sells 130,616 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 130,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $10,889,455.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,807,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) opened at 85.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

