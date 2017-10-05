TheStreet Upgrades Steelcase Inc. (SCS) to “B-“

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SCS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS AG cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Steelcase in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Steelcase Inc. alerts:

Shares of Steelcase (NYSE SCS) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,503 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.83 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Steelcase will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/thestreet-upgrades-steelcase-inc-scs-to-b.html.

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 14,400 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $198,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 9.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,340,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 195,864 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 15.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 99,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,590,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.