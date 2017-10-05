TheStreet Upgrades Steelcase Inc. (SCS) to “B-“

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
SCS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS AG cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Steelcase in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Shares of Steelcase (NYSE SCS) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,503 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.83 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Steelcase will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 14,400 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $198,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 9.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,340,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 195,864 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 15.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 99,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,590,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.
