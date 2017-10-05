Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,692.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,988,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165,530 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,487 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,971,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,989,193,000 after acquiring an additional 695,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,373,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,900,000 after acquiring an additional 559,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.21.

In related news, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $736,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $5,280,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE TMO) opened at 193.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average is $173.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $194.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-shares-bought-by-mckinley-carter-wealth-services-inc.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.