The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 9,000 Shares

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $556,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 7,689 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $475,949.10.

On Friday, September 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $476,820.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 4,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $242,410.35.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $484,560.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $459,450.00.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) traded down 1.45% during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 496,606 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.73. The Trade Desk Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 9,856.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 665.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

