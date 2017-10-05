The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated their positive rating on shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.64.

The Trade Desk (TTD) traded up 1.36% on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. 930,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $242,410.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,215.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $666,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,118.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,704 shares of company stock worth $17,504,114 in the last 90 days. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9,856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 665.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 181.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

