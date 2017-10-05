The Navigators Group (NAVG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about The Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Navigators Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.376103662823 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The Navigators Group (NASDAQ NAVG) traded down 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.55. 21,079 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. The Navigators Group has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

The Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.82 million. The Navigators Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The Navigators Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Navigators Group will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of The Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Roberts acquired 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,917.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,450.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP R Scott Eisdorfer sold 10,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $618,785.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,880 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

