The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Holdings Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $125,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $136,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) opened at 77.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $76.76 and a 1-year high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

