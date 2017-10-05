The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $11.58. The Finish Line shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 723,661 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FINL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of The Finish Line in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of The Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS AG raised shares of The Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

The company’s market capitalization is $446.95 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Finish Line had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Finish Line, Inc. will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The Finish Line’s payout ratio is -45.83%.

In related news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of The Finish Line stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $170,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of The Finish Line stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $88,348.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,049.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in The Finish Line by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,917,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 146,110 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Finish Line by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,845,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after buying an additional 474,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Finish Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Finish Line by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Finish Line by 1,730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 602,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 569,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

The Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

