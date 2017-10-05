The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Shares Sold by Sii Investments Inc. WI

Sii Investments Inc. WI decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,876,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,263,000 after buying an additional 68,320,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 86.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,237,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,230,000 after buying an additional 11,224,199 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in the first quarter worth about $218,669,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,637,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,886,000 after buying an additional 4,259,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,388,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,850,000 after buying an additional 3,063,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. BidaskClub raised shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.64. 1,080,148 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $293,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,571 shares of company stock worth $43,242,149 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

