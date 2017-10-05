The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) traded up 0.689% on Thursday, reaching $44.585. The company had a trading volume of 880,561 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.923 and a beta of 1.68.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 75,244 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $3,309,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Martinetto sold 89,330 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,797,418.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,422.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,004,571 shares of company stock worth $43,242,149. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 99,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,853 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,727,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 404,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

