Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Headlines about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Texas Pacific Land Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.922607185867 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) opened at 408.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.73. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $245.00 and a 1-year high of $414.79.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 61.11% and a return on equity of 146.14%.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust (the Trust) is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company operates through managing the land segment, which includes sales and leases of such land, and the retention of oil and gas royalties. The Trust derives revenue from all avenues of managing the land, such as oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and land sales.

