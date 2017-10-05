Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Wedbush currently has $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $88.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) traded up 1.42% on Wednesday, hitting $85.80. 386,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $93.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post $4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tcbi-downgraded-to-neutral-at-wedbush.html.

In related news, insider C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.15 per share, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. It offers a range of products and services for its business customers, including commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans for municipalities and other governmental and tax-exempt entities; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.