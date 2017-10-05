Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. BTIG Research currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vetr lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE TEVA) traded down 2.49% on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,569,867 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company’s market capitalization is $15.93 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,656 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 231% compared to the typical volume of 8,957 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

