Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

TTPH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ TTPH) opened at 7.75 on Thursday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $395.66 million.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.07). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,092.20% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.54) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jacques Dumas sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections.

