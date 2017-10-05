Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $317.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $464.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $335.62 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.87.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) opened at 354.4183 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.26 and a 200 day moving average of $333.21. The firm’s market cap is $59.15 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post ($6.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $748,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total transaction of $15,240,299.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,111 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,446 shares of company stock worth $17,504,929. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 152,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,018,000 after buying an additional 67,120 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Tesla by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

