Tennant Company (TNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNC. BidaskClub upgraded Tennant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tennant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Tennant (TNC) traded down 1.53% on Friday, reaching $67.65. 37,032 shares of the company traded hands. Tennant has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $270.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.32 million. Tennant had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tennant by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tennant by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tennant by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tennant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

