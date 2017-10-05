Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.21 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,291.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) opened at 117.19 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $136.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 636.30%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $157.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

