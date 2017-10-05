TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,693,615 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 13,545,758 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,865,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

TEGNA (NYSE TGNA) opened at 13.42 on Thursday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.29 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TEGNA will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in TEGNA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

