Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

Media coverage about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.989574222419 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE TGP) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 116,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 38.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. The Company’s fleet, excluding newbuildings, consists of approximately 30 LNG carriers (including the six MALT LNG Carriers, four RasGas 3 LNG Carriers, four Angola LNG Carriers and two Exmar LNG Carriers), over 20 LPG carriers (including 20 Exmar LPG Carriers), approximately seven Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and a Handymax product tanker, all of which are double-hulled.

