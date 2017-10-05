Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post $102.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.35 million to $103.12 million. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. posted sales of $100.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will report full-year sales of $102.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.32 million to $488.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $545.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $491.58 million to $660.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners L.P..

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Teekay LNG Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 23,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE TGP) traded up 0.83% on Monday, reaching $18.25. 116,071 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. The Company’s fleet, excluding newbuildings, consists of approximately 30 LNG carriers (including the six MALT LNG Carriers, four RasGas 3 LNG Carriers, four Angola LNG Carriers and two Exmar LNG Carriers), over 20 LPG carriers (including 20 Exmar LPG Carriers), approximately seven Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and a Handymax product tanker, all of which are double-hulled.

