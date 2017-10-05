Teekay Corporation (TK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Shipping Corporation is a leading provider of international crude oil and petroleum product transportation services through the world’s largest fleet of medium size oil tankers. The Company’s modern fleet provides such transportation services to major oil companies, major oil traders and government agencies, principally in the region spanning from the Red Sea to the U.S. West Coast. “

TK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teekay Corporation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teekay Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teekay Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE TK) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,766 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $783.23 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Teekay Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Teekay Corporation had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Teekay Corporation’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teekay Corporation will post ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Teekay Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,606,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,403,000 after purchasing an additional 131,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teekay Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teekay Corporation by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 88,261 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Corporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 82,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teekay Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

