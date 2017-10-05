Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ TGLS) opened at 7.1547 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm’s market cap is $242.04 million.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

