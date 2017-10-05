Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.74 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion Incorporated alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-1-74-million-stake-in-ingredion-incorporated-ingr.html.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE INGR) opened at 123.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.07 and a 1-year high of $137.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post $7.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

In related news, VP James P. Zallie sold 27,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $3,507,409.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Zallie sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,882 shares of company stock worth $6,622,034. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.