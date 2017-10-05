Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.70 Million Position in HFF, Inc. (HF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of HFF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HF. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in HFF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HFF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HFF by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HFF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HFF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

HFF, Inc. (NYSE HF) opened at 40.71 on Thursday. HFF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.18.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. HFF had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 40.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HFF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 8,660 shares of HFF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $328,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 494,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,742,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Gibson sold 37,331 shares of HFF stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,388,339.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,299,973.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,064 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,216. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

