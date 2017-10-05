Teachers Advisors LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of Anika Therapeutics worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) opened at 58.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Charles H. Sherwood sold 63,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,240,351.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,266.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/teachers-advisors-llc-has-8-45-million-position-in-anika-therapeutics-inc-anik.html.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.