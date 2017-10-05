Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 31,819 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CL King initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Alfred A. Piergallini sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $205,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $885,871.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,545. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ CENT) opened at 39.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.26 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

