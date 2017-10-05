Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 4,989 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of CF Industries Holdings worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,636,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,733,000 after purchasing an additional 817,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 3,912.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,034,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,999,000 after buying an additional 19,534,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,781,000 after buying an additional 705,420 shares in the last quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 24.3% during the first quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. now owns 2,610,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,607,000 after buying an additional 510,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,957,000 after buying an additional 196,557 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. BidaskClub raised CF Industries Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on CF Industries Holdings and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on CF Industries Holdings from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 6,400 shares of CF Industries Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $201,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) opened at 35.10 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.19 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $37.17.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. CF Industries Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. CF Industries Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.69) EPS for the current year.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

