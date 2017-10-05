TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Stake Lifted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) traded down 0.07% on Thursday, reaching $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 322,214 shares. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 186,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $14,836,131.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,884 shares in the company, valued at $40,264,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $481,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,547.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,747 shares of company stock worth $55,780,069 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

