Tdam USA Inc. Has $9.50 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,760 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 826,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 93,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 87,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Instinet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) opened at 53.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

