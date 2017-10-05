TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2,138,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. maintained its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the second quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) opened at 253.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $208.38 and a 52 week high of $253.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $1.2346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their target price on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

