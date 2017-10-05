Taylor Wimpey plc’s (TW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 181 ($2.40) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey plc to an add rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.79) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 237 ($3.14) to GBX 252 ($3.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 211 ($2.80) to GBX 244 ($3.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 212.38 ($2.82).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) opened at 198.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.11. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 135.21 and a 12-month high of GBX 204.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.48 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £193,000 ($256,002.12).

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a residential developer. The Company operates at a local level from 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom, and it has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

