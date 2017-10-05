Taptica International Ltd (TAP) Insider Ronni Zehavi Purchases 1,617 Shares

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) insider Ronni Zehavi bought 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,257.79 ($8,300.56).

Taptica International Ltd (TAP) opened at 455.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 379.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 343.03. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 275.28 million. Taptica International Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 138.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 455.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Taptica International from GBX 485 ($6.43) to GBX 560 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target (up from GBX 440 ($5.84)) on shares of Taptica International in a report on Monday, August 7th.

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

