Talanx AG (TLX) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Talanx AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on Talanx AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Talanx AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Commerzbank Ag set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Talanx AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, equinet AG set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Talanx AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talanx AG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.41 ($41.66).

Get Talanx AG alerts:

Shares of Talanx AG (TLX) traded up 0.176% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.245. 1,308 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of €8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.953. Talanx AG has a 1-year low of €26.50 and a 1-year high of €36.50.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/talanx-ag-tlx-given-a-34-00-price-target-by-nordlb-analysts.html.

About Talanx AG

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.