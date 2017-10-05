Sysorex Global (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 684,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,137,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INPX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of Sysorex Global in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysorex Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Sysorex Global alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.95 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sysorex Global (INPX) Shares Down 3.8%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/sysorex-global-inpx-shares-down-3-8.html.

Sysorex Global Company Profile

Inpixon, formerly Sysorex Global, provides data analytics and location-based solutions and services to commercial and government customers across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products, which includes its AirPatrol product line and on-premise big data appliance product; Storage and Computing, which includes third-party hardware, software and related maintenance/warranty products and services that the Company resells; SaaS Revenues, which provides software-as-a-services or Internet-based hosted services, and Professional Services, which offers general information technology (IT) services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sysorex Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysorex Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.