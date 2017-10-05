Sykes Enterprises, (SYKE) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sykes Enterprises, earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.707648196812 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises, from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) traded up 0.17% on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 226,026 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. Sykes Enterprises, has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.83 million. Sykes Enterprises, had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,233.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing (BPO) arena on a global basis. The Company has operations in two segments: the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim, and EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

