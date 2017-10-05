Swiss National Bank Has $2,158,000 Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)

Swiss National Bank held its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $820,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $690,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) opened at 37.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.73. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

