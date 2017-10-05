Swiss National Bank Has $2,102,000 Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG)

Swiss National Bank held its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Hub Group worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 19,453.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,038,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,270,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 193,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hub Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 472.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 156,989 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ HUBG) opened at 41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Hub Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Has $2,102,000 Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/swiss-national-bank-has-2102000-stake-in-hub-group-inc-hubg.html.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.