Swift Transportation (KNX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Swift Transportation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2233228215623 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Swift Transportation (KNX) opened at 40.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.88 million. Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Swift Transportation will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In other Swift Transportation news, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $113,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G D. Madden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $68,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,521.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

