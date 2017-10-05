Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems Corporation accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems Corporation were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) traded up 0.61% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.08. The stock had a trading volume of 139,324 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.66. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 52 week low of $197.69 and a 52 week high of $266.25.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems Corporation had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Corporation will post $18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Alliance Data Systems Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

