Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Superior Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2501766793003 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) traded up 0.048% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.475. 1,949,865 shares of the stock were exchanged. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The firm’s market cap is $1.60 billion.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $470.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

