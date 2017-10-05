Supergroup PLC (SGP) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Supergroup PLC (LON:SGP) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,900 ($25.20) to GBX 2,100 ($27.86) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($25.07) target price on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.54) target price on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Supergroup PLC from GBX 2,012 ($26.69) to GBX 2,110 ($27.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.21) target price on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,887.25 ($25.03).

Supergroup PLC (LON SGP) traded down 0.11% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1738.00. 104,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Supergroup PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,309.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,793.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,602.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,553.53. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.41 billion.

Supergroup PLC Company Profile

SuperGroup Plc designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs.

